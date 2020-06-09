coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus: Chicago projected to have $700M budget shortfall due to COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago is projected to have a $700 million shortfall in its budget as a result of COVID-19.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot called the shortfall "sobering." She said a decline in tax revenue from hotels, restaurants and parking contributed to the shortfall.

"In the aggregate, even though those taxes are only 25 percent of our budget, nevertheless, the close of restaurants, hotels and other service industries over the last two months has had a devastating impact," Mayor Lightfoot said. "It's not just the businesses themselves being closed, it's the workers having little to no income to spend on themselves and to take care of their needs and further support other businesses."

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Mayor Lightfoot said the city lost $175 million in March and April. She also said if COVID-19 cases surge again, the budget gap could widen even more.

The city has saved $100 million due to refinancing, Lightfoot said, with other potential savings being undertaken in city departments. Things like layoffs and property taxes can't be ruled out but remain a last option, Lightfoot said.

READ: Mayor Lightfoot's full plan for reopening Chicago in early June

The city will also appropriate $1,13 billion for CARES Act grants toward the COVID-19 response. Mayor Lightfoot said that money is non-discretionary and can't be used for budget shortfalls.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
