2020 presidential election

Election 2020: Chicagoans take to the streets, social media after Biden-Harris ticket is projected winner

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday were projected to win the presidency and vice presidency of the United States, Chicagoans took to the streets and to social media in a collective reaction that was overwhelmingly marked by celebration.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker congratulated the two for their "historic win" on Twitter, emphasizing his hope to build a better future for Illinois and the nation.



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter to congratulate Biden.



"Chicago is excited to work together in tackling the many challenges we face in rebuilding our communities, recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, addressing climate change, and becoming stronger and more resilient than we have ever been," Lightfoot tweeted. "Let's get to work!"

Lightfoot is slated to speak about the City's response to the results of the 2020 Presidential election during a 3:30 p.m. press conference Saturday.

Chicagoans took to the streets, blaring horns and cheering following the news of Biden's evident victory.

A large crowd gathered in River North near Trump Tower. Chicago police have blocked off several streets surrounding the President's namesake building.

Halsted is closed from Roscoe to Cornelia due to public gathering, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
