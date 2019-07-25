Chicagoans react to Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announcing his resignation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5418128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protests that have filled the streets of Puerto Rico for almost two weeks suddenly turned into celebrations as Governor Rossello announced he will resign.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans with ties to Puerto Rico are reacting to Governor Ricardo Rossello's announcement that he will resign on August 2.Lucy Plaza and her husband split their time between Chicago and Puerto Rico. They are heading back to Puerto Rico Thursday morning and looking forward to seeing the celebrations."I am very, very happy that this is happening because this is what Puerto Rico needs. We need someone to govern and someone that is not doing things that are bad for our people in Puerto Rico," Plaza said. "Once I get there, we will start celebrating with everyone."Plaza said she was in Puerto Rico Monday and saw the protests unfolding.Chicago has a rich Puerto Rican community and the vast majority of Puerto Ricans living here call Humboldt Park home.Chicago's "Little Puerto Rico," famously known as Paseo Boricua, is located along Division Street and between Western and California Avenues. A giant Puerto Rican flag, made of rippling steel, proudly arches over the street as a gateway to the community.The 2010 census counted approximately 102,703 Puerto Ricans living in Chicago, or 3.8 percent of Chicago's population.