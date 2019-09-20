Climate Strike Chicago: Youth in Chicago, world to hold climate change protests Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday, young people around the world are taking part in a strike to call attention to climate change.In Australia, massive crowds of young people gathered in Sydney. They're demanding that government and private industry take action.Here in Chicago several rallies and protests are planned including school walk-outs.A large group is expected to gather at Grant Park around 11 a.m. then march to the Loop for a rally at Federal Plaza at around noon.The Field Museum is supporting the climate strikers and is sending out 100 staff members to march and rally. The Field Museum is also offering free admission for Illinois residents after the protest ends.The protests are partly inspired by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading "Fridays for Future" over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change. Thunberg is expected to speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday.Organizers estimate more than 300,000 protesters took to Australian streets in what would be the country's biggest demonstration since the Iraq War in 2003.Smaller protests took place in Asia, from the Philippines to Hong Kong and India."We need to reclaim our constitutional right to clean air and water," said Aman Sharma, a 16-year-old protester in India's capital New Delhi.Rallies were also planned in Europe, Africa and the United States, where organizers say more than 800 events are expected Friday.