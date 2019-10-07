Politics

Climate change rally held in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday, in downtown Chicago, hundreds of students are gathering in several locations to call attention to climate change.

The IL Youth Climate Strike joined activists and climate change action supporters for a march and die-in as part of the Occupy City Hall events.

The youth will lead both the organization of the demonstrations and the marches themselves to City Hall, following protests in Daley Plaza and outside of Trump Tower.

The organization is demanding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to declare a climate emergency, and for Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to pass the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA), according to a statement issued Monday by the organization.

Attendees are wearing all black as a symbol of the die-in, and will be writing messages in red on their hands, the statement said.
Related topics:
politicschicagoprotestclimate change
