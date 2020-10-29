2020 presidential election

Married couple has dueling 'his and hers' presidential election yard signs

ABINGTON, Massachusetts -- A couple in Massachusetts says their marriage will survive the 2020 presidential election, despite their differences in opinion.

Rocky and Tilda DiRocco have been married for 34 years and have been together for nearly 40.

Tilda wants Joe Biden for president. Rocky wants Donald Trump.

They both placed campaign signs in their yard showing their support.

The Biden sign says "hers" and the Trump sign says "his," just so their neighbors know where they stand.

The couple says their love for each other is more important than their politics.

RELATED: Texas neighbors with opposing political signs show how to have friendly relationship

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Meet Tasha and Marne, two Texas mothers who are setting an example for their kids and neighbors about love and respect despite differences in opinion.



Regardless of their party lines, there is one thing the couple agrees on when it comes to 2020 politics.

"I wish that they would take this message to Washington and realize there is something more important than winning for your party. Try winning for your people," Rocky told WCVB. "That's what's really important, and they've completely lost sight of that."

The DiRocco's have already voted and said they will accept the eventual winner.

"I just want to go back to normal, you know, where people aren't going nuts at each other," Tilda said.

The couple hopes their story can help families also dealing with political divisiveness.

So what happened when they got in a political scuffle during their interview? Rocky kissed Tilda and they moved on.

You can watch the sweet moment in the video above.

SEE ALSO: Man places electric fence around 'Trump 2020' sign after it was stolen 6 times
EMBED More News Videos

The lifelong Democrat recently turned Republican says his sign was stolen six times before he decided to take action.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmassachusettsvotingpresidential racemarriagevote 20182020 presidential electionu.s. & world
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
What is voter suppression?
Mike Madigan flexes political muscle as election hits home stretch
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or blue mirage' on Tuesday
Families impacted by police violence hold Grant Park rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants take effect
IL reports 6,363 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
IL judge to rule on Kyle Rittenhouse extradition; mother to testify at hearing
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Sandra Bland's family still waiting for accountability in year of racial unrest
Are restaurant igloos safer than dining indoors? Doctor weighs in
Show More
Fast facts about daylight saving time
2 lawsuits filed in fatal Waukegan police shooting
CPS postpones basketball season, breaking with IHSA
Suburban mayors, restaurants push back on COVID-19 restrictions
Mike Madigan flexes political muscle as election hits home stretch
More TOP STORIES News