Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in Chicago Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg makes his first campaign stop in Chicago Wednesday.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor is fronting a morning rally at Olive-Harvey College on the Far South Side.

Bloomberg will lay out his plan to help urban communities including Chicago. His campaign says Bloomberg also plans to open up ten campaign offices throughout the state and also trying to meet key state politicians.

He is also holding rallies in Wells, Minnesota and Akron, Ohio later Wednesday.
