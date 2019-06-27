marijuana

Despite legalization, public marijuana use remains prohibited in Illinois

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Recreational marijuana use and sale in Illinois will become legal for residents age 21 or older beginning January 1, 2020, but consumption in public places will still be prohibited.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act (CRTA) into law Tuesday, making Illinois the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

State Representative Kelly Cassidy championed the bill in the legislature before Governor Pritzker signed it into law.

Cassidy said more than 750,000 Illinois residents already admit to using marijuana illegally every month, and research shows there will not likely be a major increase in usage once it's legal.

"I think the biggest misconception is this idea that people are gonna wake up and decide they want to consume a product that's been pretty readily available to them for years. It just doesn't happen that way," Cassidy said.

Marijuana will be prohibited in public places including on school grounds and child care facilities. It will also be prohibited while operating a car, boat, or plane. Consumption will be allowed at private residences.

Some people have compared the law to when the state banned indoor cigarette smoking and smokers were forced outside. The biggest difference with that ban is that cigarette smoking was never illegal.

Supporters said the new law will not only allow the state to get tax money but also to put controls in place.

"This is legalization, yes, but it's really regulation and taxation," said Rev. Alexander Sharp, with the Clergy for a New Drug Policy.

Dispensaries already selling medical marijuana will get the first recreational licenses. The state will grant more recreational licenses in waves of the next several years.

The state hopes to collect more than $500 million in tax revenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmarijuana
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Weed Legalization Guide
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
Illinois marijuana legalization bill to be signed Tuesday morning
A 'Museum of Weed' is coming to Hollywood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
1 dead, 3 missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, Coast Guard says
Electric scooter rider shot, killed in Humboldt Park: police
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Man with note holds up Chinatown bank
Show More
Guilt and looming death penalty, key question remains: Where is Yingying?
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
New program from Taste of Chicago brings lunch to non-profits
Teen paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach
What Illinois' Tobacco 21 bill means for in-betweeners
More TOP STORIES News