DNC kickoff: Illinois Democrats rally behind Joe Biden, Kamala Harris as virtual convention begins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic National Convention officially kicks off Monday evening, beginning four days of virtual gatherings. But a lot of the political focus is on the mail and the fight over funding for the U.S. Post Office.A lawsuit filed in New York seeks to force President Trump and the Postmaster General to adequately fund the post office amidst concerns that mail-in balloting could be severely impacted. It's giving Democrats one more reason to unify in their efforts to defeat the president in November.Democrats are rallying behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they kick off their virtual convention, and now they have a new rallying cry: Fund the post office.It comes as President Trump is opposing additional funding for the post office at a time when Democrats are pushing for more mail-in voting during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."Donald Trump has made it clear he's willing to play political games with the post office, and it gives him an advantage in the next election," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. "America's message to Donald Trump is very simple: Keep your hands out of our mailboxes."Monday night's convention will feature speeches from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Republican Governor of Ohio John Kasich and will wrap with a keynote address from former first lady Michelle Obama.The Illinois Delegation will hold its own virtual meeting from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Monday."We're really excited to be starting off our week of convention activities for the Illinois delegation, talking about the Democratic Party's commitment to protecting and lifting up the American worker," said Mary Morrissey, ex-director of the Illinois Democratic Party.An ABC News Washington Post Poll now shows Biden opening up a 12-point lead over President Trump, but Democrats and union leaders are warning against complacency."Listen, until the last vote is counted we have to work our tails off and win this election," said Ed Smith, president of Ullico. "It's vital if we're going to have a strong union movement and the Democrat Party is the key to that, we got work to do, was roll up our sleeves and go to work and and elect this ticket."For Democrats, there is a big push for unity. While the Illinois Party theme is "Lifting up the American Worker," the Democratic National convention theme is "We the People."ABC7 confirmed Carol Moseley Braun will deliver the Illinois votes at the Democratic National Convention roll call.