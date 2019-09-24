Durbin calls for House to begin impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Today, I am calling for the initiation of a formal impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives of President Donald Trump. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 24, 2019

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

....You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) is calling for the House of Representatives to begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Durbin called on Congressional Republicans to speak up against reports that President Trump withheld $250 million in military aid. Trump is allegedly withholding the aid unless the newly-elected Ukrainian president agrees to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of Trump's potential opponents for the next presidential election."If this President of the United States can attempt to extort a foreign leader to withhold security funds that were to be given by the United States to this country in order to pursue and promote his own political agenda, we have reached a new low in the United States," Durbin said. "The whistleblower's claim needs to be released to the appropriate congressional committees and evaluated according to the law, and Congressional Republicans - House and Senate - need to make it clear, once and for all, that no President can solicit or strong-arm a foreign country to further his own campaign."Durbin also called for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to the appropriate House and Senate committees.President Trump responded on Twitter stating he has authorized the release of the "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of his phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.