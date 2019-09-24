Politics

Durbin calls for House to begin impeachment inquiry into President Trump

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) is calling for the House of Representatives to begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.



In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Durbin called on Congressional Republicans to speak up against reports that President Trump withheld $250 million in military aid. Trump is allegedly withholding the aid unless the newly-elected Ukrainian president agrees to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of Trump's potential opponents for the next presidential election.

RELATED: Trump personally ordered staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine; more Democrats want impeachment

"If this President of the United States can attempt to extort a foreign leader to withhold security funds that were to be given by the United States to this country in order to pursue and promote his own political agenda, we have reached a new low in the United States," Durbin said. "The whistleblower's claim needs to be released to the appropriate congressional committees and evaluated according to the law, and Congressional Republicans - House and Senate - need to make it clear, once and for all, that no President can solicit or strong-arm a foreign country to further his own campaign."

Durbin also called for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to the appropriate House and Senate committees.

President Trump responded on Twitter stating he has authorized the release of the "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of his phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.


