Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting starts Friday for the April 2 run-off election in Chicago.For now, it's only available at the Loop Super-Site at 175 West Washington. Starting Monday, it will expand to all 50 wards.The Board of Elections is also sending out vote by mail ballots. If you want to vote by mail, you need to register by next Wednesday.The deadline for returning your ballot is March 28.The two mayoral candidates, Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, will debate here on ABC 7 next week.We are partnering with the League of Women Voters and Univision for a candidate forum on Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m.You can watch it live here on ABC 7, as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.