POLITICS

Emanuel campaign fundraising far outpaces competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has far outpaced his competition in campaign fundraising. (WLS)

By
As Chicago's mayoral candidates stockpile their war chests, they're all falling behind Mayor Rahm Emanuel in total funds raised.

The power of incumbency not only helps the mayor raise his own money, but it also tends to discourage wealthy business owners from contributing to other candidates because of potential backlash.

But Rocky Wirtz bucked that trend with a large donation to Paul Vallas. Wirtz gave the Vallas campaign a total of $200,000 through five companies he owns.

"I think the Rocky Wirtz contribution to Paul Vallas kinda awakens the business community that if he can do it, maybe I can," said political strategist Thom Serafin. "Historically, here in the city of Chicago, it's always been intimidating to break out and give money to someone who's opposing the incumbent mayor."

Willie Wilson's $100,000 donation to his own campaign lifted fundraising limits in April. That move opened the door for Emanuel to tap into big donors.

"There have been 23 contributions of $100,000 or more since the loophole," said Executive Director of Illinois Campaign for Political Reform Mary Miro.

Miro said these large donations raise concerns about what influence the average Chicagoan can have in the mayor's race.

Emanuel's campaign fund is currently $8 million and far outpaces his nearest rival, Lori Lightfoot. Lightfoot reports $500,000 in campaign contributions since her campaign began 50 days ago.

Garry McCarthy reported a $50,000 donation from his campaign chairman, Brian McCormack, Tuesday.

Dorothy Brown has reported $36,000 in campaign fundraising. Her quarterly report filed Monday lists just $2,500 on hand.

Willie Wilson loaned his campaign $90,000 last week after his $50,000 donation in June.

According to Serafin, Emanuel is sending a message with his early campaign stockpile.

"Well, he's telling everybody, 'No matter who you are, where you come from, and what you think, I am going to be there ahead of you, in front of you, behind you, and around you and before you know what's happening I will have created the narrative,'" Serafin said.

Emanuel declined to comment on the race at a Pianos in the Park event Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionchicago mayor electionrahm emanuelChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot unveils ethics plan
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Chicago launches new information portal on website
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News