Former Illinois Gov. James 'Big Jim' Thompson dead at 84

Former Illinois Governor James Thompson is dead at 84.Sources tell ABC 7 Chicago he died Friday night.The Republican was Illinois' longest-serving governor.Affectionately known as "Big Jim," the native Chicagoan was elected for four consecutive terms and served 14 years from 1976 to 1991.He notably helped keep the White Sox Chicago's South Side team.Prior to becoming governor, he worked in the Cook County state's attorney's office and was appointed by President Nixon to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.As a federal prosecutor, Thompson worked to convict former Illinois governor Otto Kerner. And after serving the post himself, Thompson tried to keep his friend and former republican governor George Ryan out of prison.After leaving office, he joined the Chicago law firm Winston & Strawn. In 1993, he became chairman of the firm.His cause of death is not immediately known.Thompson is survived by his wife Jayne and his daughter Samantha.