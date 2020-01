Former State Senator Martin Sandoval charged with bribery, filing false tax return in red light camera scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Former State Senator Martin Sandoval has been charged with one count of bribery and one count of willfully filing a false income tax return,according to court documents filed Monday.Prosecutors said Sandoval, former chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, received money in connection with continued support for the operation of red light cameras in Illinois, "including opposing legislation adverse to the interest of the red-light camera industry."Sandoval announced his resignation last November and his resignation was officially accepted by the Illinois Senate in December.Last September, Sandoval's offices and home were raided by FBI agents. A date for an arraignment has not yet been set.