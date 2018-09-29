CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

Mustache projections hope to draft a run for mayor by 'Chuy' Garcia

EMBED </>More Videos

Giant mustache projections spotted on city landmarks Friday. They're a call for Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to run for mayor of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You have may have noticed a certain mustache projected on various Chicago landmarks Friday night.

No, it's not Art on theMART.

Kind of like a call for help from Batman in Gotham City, the mustache signal is a call for Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to run for mayor of Chicago.

Chicago Alderman Ricardo Muñoz says he drove around projecting a giant mustache on several buildings including City Hall, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field.

Muñoz, of the 22nd ward, says he's doing it in hopes of drafting Garcia to officially enter the race.

No official decision has yet been made by Garcia to run for mayor.

Should he officially run, Garcia would need to drop out as Democratic nominee in the congressional race to succeed the retiring Luis Gutierrez.

Garcia forced Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a runoff, but eventually lost the general election in April 2015.

Muñoz says he plans to project more mustaches Saturday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor electionChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Political veterans Preckwinkle, Chico join Chicago mayoral race
Bill Daley joins mayor's race; Preckwinkle and Garcia to make announcements this week
Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor
More chicago mayor election
POLITICS
Senate, women across the country divided by Kavanaugh hearing
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Kavanaugh Vote: Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation, GOP agrees to delay Senate vote
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
More Politics
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Beyonce and Jay-Z scholarship winner
Workers at Hilton hotels reach agreement to end strike
Shark attack at beach in San Diego leaves child hospitalized
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man charged with murder after shooting in Roselle adult business parking lot
Show More
Formerly homeless high school football player wins game after 2 years off the field
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
More News