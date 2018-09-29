You have may have noticed a certain mustache projected on various Chicago landmarks Friday night.No, it's not Art on theMART.Kind of like a call for help from Batman in Gotham City, the mustache signal is a call for Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to run for mayor of Chicago.Chicago Alderman Ricardo Muñoz says he drove around projecting a giant mustache on several buildings including City Hall, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field.Muñoz, of the 22nd ward, says he's doing it in hopes of drafting Garcia to officially enter the race.No official decision has yet been made by Garcia to run for mayor.Should he officially run, Garcia would need to drop out as Democratic nominee in the congressional race to succeed the retiring Luis Gutierrez.Garcia forced Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a runoff, but eventually lost the general election in April 2015.Muñoz says he plans to project more mustaches Saturday night.