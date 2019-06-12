Politics

Governor JB Pritzker will sign Reproductive Healthcare act expanding abortion acess Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will sign the controversial Reproductive Health Act into law Wednesday morning.

The bill passed the General Assembly at the end of May.

The bill removes restrictions on both abortions later in pregnancy and criminal penalties for physicians that perform them, repeals both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975, and expands insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) has said repeatedly that the measure simply codifies existing practices.

Gov. Pritzker has said the act makes Illinois the most progressive state in the nation for reproductive health care. It also came as several other states enacted sweeping abortion bans meant to challenge the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion at the federal level.

Pritzker will sign the bill at 10 a.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopillinoisabortionjb pritzkerlawshealth carewomen's health
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attempted child abduction reported in Wheaton
Lawsuit: Mom claims CPS teachers bullied son before he attempted suicide
Off-duty CPD officer charged in deadly South Side crash released on bond
Cardinal Cupich suggests adding laypeople to bishop sexual abuse reporting process
Mailman accused of pleasuring himself inside woman's home
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with scattered showers Wednesday
Ticket scalper 'Tommy Tickets' jailed in Florida, awaiting extradition to Illinois
Show More
Blue Island hospital may close
Chicago selects 10 electric scooter companies for pilot program
Too much boba? Doctors find more than 100 tapioca balls in girl's belly
New Steven Spielberg horror series can only be watched at night
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
More TOP STORIES News