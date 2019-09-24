Pelosi formally announces Trump impeachment inquiry, Illinois politicians react

Today, I am calling for the initiation of a formal impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives of President Donald Trump. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 24, 2019

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

....You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."Pelosi's brief statement capped a frenetic stretch on Capitol Hill, as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted swiftly toward an impeachment probe. The charge was led by several moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts, many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time.U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined the call for the House to begin a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday.In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin called on Congressional Republicans to speak up."If this President of the United States can attempt to extort a foreign leader to withhold security funds that were to be given by the United States to this country in order to pursue and promote his own political agenda, we have reached a new low in the United States," Durbin said. "The whistleblower's claim needs to be released to the appropriate congressional committees and evaluated according to the law, and Congressional Republicans - House and Senate - need to make it clear, once and for all, that no President can solicit or strong-arm a foreign country to further his own campaign."Durbin also called for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to the appropriate House and Senate committees.Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Durbin in his support for the inquiry."Federal law is clear," Duckworth said in a statement. "When an independent Inspector General determines that a whistleblower complaint is both credible and a matter of 'urgent concern' -- the whistleblower complaint must be sent to Congress. Period. Donald Trump's administration violated that law. The House of Representatives should use its constitutional authorities to investigate this cover up and swiftly decide if impeachment is warranted.Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL 6th District) released a statement on the inquiry, saying in part, "Donald Trump has risked our national security and invited yet another foreign government to intercede to influence our elections. Donald Trump is so singularly focused on promoting his own fortunes - political and otherwise - that he is incapable of defending the Constitutional rights and respecting the will of the American people. His behavior is a clear and present danger to our Republic. I applaud Speaker Pelosi's decision to open an impeachment inquiry into the President of the United States."Rep. Mike Quigly (D-IL 5th District) also released a statement of support, saying in part, "Congress is now fulfilling our Constitutional responsibility to hold the President accountable for his actions. Today's announcement is a reminder that no one is above the law. I look forward to making sure that the American people get the answers they deserve."Trump, who was meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, previewed his defense in an all-caps tweet: "PRESIDENTIAL HARRASSMENT!"Pelosi had barely finished speaking as he began a mini-blizzard of tweets assailing her announcement.At issue are Trump's actions with Ukraine. In a summer phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he is said to have asked for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine - prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds.Ahead of Pelosi's announcement, Trump authorized the release of a transcript of his call with Ukraine's president, predicting it would show no evidence of wrongdoing. The transcript is to be made public on Wednesday."You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump said