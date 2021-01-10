Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey collapses on House floor, taken to hospital

State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, fainted about 1:45 p.m., Republican leader Jim Durkin said.
Bailey was wearing a mask when taken ill.
Bailey is awake, and paramedics have taken him to a local hospital.
Durkin said Bailey had been suffering some gastrointestinal issues and fainted.
Durkin asked for a silent prayer and wishes for a quick recovery after the incident.
Bailey, a downstate Clay County Republican who represents the 109th House district, sued Gov. JB Pritzker last year, claiming Pritzker's emergency powers with regard to COVID-19 had only limited power and violated his civil rights.
In May of 2020, Bailey was escorted from the House floor for not wearing a mask, which was mandatory under House and Senate rules established because of the pandemic.
Pritzker wished Bailey a speedy recovery Sunday afternoon in a tweet.
Wishing a speedy recovery to Representative @DarrenBaileyIL https://t.co/RGzTcR5F5r— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 10, 2021
Bailey was elected to the Illinois Senate in the November election and will be sworn in on Wednesday as a state senator from the 55th district of Illinois.