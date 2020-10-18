Illinois US House candidates Sean Casten, Jeanne Ives, Bill Redpath discuss issues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7133641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois, three candidates are vying to represent Chicago's western suburbs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois, three candidates are vying to represent Chicago's western suburbs.Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove; Republican Jeanne Ives; and Libertarian Bill Redpath are on the ballot to represent Illinois' 6th Congressional District.The trio spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Sunday about their takes on the issues.Casten was the first Democrat to represent the district in 50 years. He is a scientist and an entrepreneur.Ives is an army veteran and has served three terms as an Illinois state representative.Redpath is a certified public accountant and the former chairman of the Libertarian National Committee.