Bill to remove abortion restrictions expected to go before Illinois House Monday

SPRINGFEILD, Ill. (WLS) -- A controversial abortion bill has cleared a house committee in Springfield and is now expected to go before the full House Monday.The state's Human Services Committee passed the Reproductive Health Act bill in a rare late night Sunday meeting. The measure had been stalled for months.The bill would remove abortion restrictions in Illinois, repealing both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975. It also would expand insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.Chicago Democrat, Representative Kelly Cassidy sponsored the bill that opponents say has been rushed leaving them little opportunity for debate."This is new language. It strips completely any rights of state to protect the rights of the unborn," said Zach Wichmann, director of government relations for the Catholic Conference of Illinois."RHA codifies our existing practices and, and this is critical, treats abortion care just like any other health care, because it is," Cassidy said.Sunday night, the bill received no Republican support and if it passes, could be one of the most liberal reproductive health care measures in the country at a time where other states have passed more restrictive abortion laws.Sunday night Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office put out a statement saying, "I applaud the legislators who voted yes tonight on the passage of the Reproductive Health Act. With the onslaught of attacks against reproductive rights happening all across the country, we must act to double down on protections here in Illinois. The time is now to ensure that we preserve access to safe, legal abortion in our state. We won't go backwards. The full General Assembly must act swiftly to pass the RHA."If the House passes the bill, it would next need Senate approval before heading to the governor's office.