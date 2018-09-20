POLITICS

Illinois candidates for governor square off in heated debate

EMBED </>More Videos

The race for Illinois governor got heated Thursday night as the four candidates squared off on the same stage for the first time in the campaign.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The race for Illinois governor got heated Thursday night as the four candidates squared off on the same stage for the first time in the campaign.

The issue of JB Pritzker's proposed graduated income tax set the tone early as he was repeatedly pressed for specific tax rates, which he would not provide.

"I believe it's something we've got to negotiate with the people's representatives in the legislature," Pritzker said.

Governor Bruce Rauner who accused Pritzker of planning a massive tax hike, pounced.

"Mr. Pritzker is dodging your question because he doesn't want to tell the truth," Rauner said.

And the name calling continued.

"He has spent so much money trying to craft an image, but the truth is, his image is a complete lie," Pritzker said about Rauner.

"Mr. Pritzker it's easy for you to sit on the sidelines and criticize when you haven't done an honest day's work in your life," Rauner later said.

"You are lying, you are lying," Pritzker responded.

When election hacking came up, it was the Libertarian Kash Jackson's turn to rip both parties.

"Why are we worried about the hackers when right here, the General Assembly, the democrats and republicans continue to rig elections year after year," Jackson said.

When Conservative Party Candidate, State Senator Sam McCann's campaign cash from a Mike Madigan associated union came up, sparks really flew.

"He was put not he ballot by Mike Madigan's attorney," Rauner said.

"You're a liar, you've been lying to the people of Illinois from the very beginning," said an angered McCann.

"You said you'd have no social agenda and all you've been able to accomplish is to make yourself the most progressive liberal the state of Illinois has ever had. You're a liar and a thief," McCann said.

Rauner shot back: "Mr. McCann are you getting paid on a per interruption basis by Madigan or a lump sum?"

The debate was the first of three before the November election. ABC7 will be hosting one on October 3 live at 6:00 P.M.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgubernatorial racegovernorBruce Raunerjb pritzkerdebateChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Political veterans Preckwinkle, Chico join Chicago mayoral race
Illinois governor hopefuls to meet for 1st debate
Cook County Board chief of staff resigns amid allegation of 'inappropriate behavior'
ABC7 exclusive: Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes surprise visit to Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman called 'Drug Llama' charged in Illinois as boss of illicit fentanyl network
Wisconsin men found with coke, guns and monkey masks were on retaliation mission
3 shot in Evanston, police say
Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Show More
Sex offender accused of having sex with dog
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
Marriott hotels reach agreement with striking hotel workers
Blind high school student joins marching band
More News