Politics

Tariffs on Mexico will hit Illinois hard, equal to $190B a year in new taxes for American consumers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois consumers are poised to take a big hit if Donald Trump and Mexico don't reach a deal on new tariffs.

Economists say the plan to impose new tariffs on our southern neighbor could lead to job losses and increased prices on many everyday items.

President Trump said a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican goods will take effect Monday. Those tariffs would grow to 25 percent over several months.

Experts estimate the tariffs, combined with those already instituted on Chinese goods, would be the equivalent of $190 billion a year in new taxes for American consumers.

Illinois is the fourth-largest destination for Mexican goods. Much of the products come here by truck, and employees at Chicago-based BlueGrace Logistics worked hard Friday, trying to arrange as many products as possible to get from Mexico into the U.S. before Trump's Monday deadline.

"In 2018, roughly $125 billion worth of good shipped across the border, 70 percent on truckload," said Alisha Greenwald, BlueGrace Logistics.

BlueGrace works with shippers and suppliers importing produce, auto parts and raw materials from Mexico. Illinois imports close to $13 billion worth of goods from Mexico.

"The greater shipping community is very concerned about what is going to happen in the coming days and coming months," Greenwald said.

If Trump follows through on his tariff threat, the increase in cost will likely be passed on to consumers. The president's plan is to force Mexico to take a tougher stance on the flow of migrants coming across the border. While negotiations continue, lawmakers in the president's own party are urging him to reconsider, saying tariffs would be devastating to the American economy.

"They should be saying, we are with the president. We'll do whatever he wants to do and Mexico will fold like an umbrella," Trump countered.

While there has been some movement on Mexico's part, it's not enough for Trump to change his mind so negotiations continue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisdonald trumpmexicotaxesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Witness describes deadly Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park, victim ID'ed
Bond set for 4 charged with police impersonation
South Side drivers struggle with 'extreme' potholes
Extra-alarm fire destroys Far South Side commercial building
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, new video released
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, patchy fog
Show More
Dangerous plant spotted near North Avenue Bridge
Disneyland to offer child care financial assistance for employees
Kimbrel, Cubs finalize $43M, 3-year deal
10-year-old Bay Area boy is youngest app developer at Apple's WWDC
Gun at home raises soldiers' suicide risk: study
More TOP STORIES News