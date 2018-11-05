Illinois governor candidates make final push on eve of Election Day

The final push is underway in the race for governor with the candidates on a series of whirlwind stops around the state.One of the last big campaign events will be getting underway in just about an hour in Lisle.Governor Bruce Rauner toured a manufacturing plant in McHenry County, doing all he can in the final full day of campaigning to manufacture an Election Day comeback.JB Pritzker made a series of stops at airports around the state, starting early Monday morning in Rockford, as he hopes to keep his ground game energized and avoid falling victim to voter complacency.Both candidates sticking to their campaign talking points."Look, one of the first things that we've got to do is reverse the damage that Bruce Rauner has done, not just to state government broadly, but to working families and their ability to get a college education, their ability to get healthcare, and their ability to get a good job, Pritzker said.And while Pritzker and the Democrats are making healthcare a major issue, Rauner continued to hammer away at the two key issues for Republicans."Taxes and corruption are the core issue of this campaign, and this election is really not about Republican versus Democrats, it's about all of us as citizen of Illinois standing against a very corrupt politician machine that's run for the insiders, run by Mike Madigan, funded by Mr. Pritzker," Rauner said.Rauner is trying to energize a fractured base and will host another rally tonight, similar to one held in Orland Park Sunday night as he tries to counter surging Democrats who brought in former President Barack Obama for their own get out the vote rally Sunday night."If we can get people out to vote here in Rockford and across Winnebago County, we're gonna win this election," Pritzker said."You know most people don't vote, a democracy doesn't work when citizens don't get involved in the process. We need everybody get out and vote," said Rauner.