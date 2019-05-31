Illinois House could vote on marijuana legalization Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois may be on the verge of making recreational marijuana legal in the state.If it passes, Governor JB Pritzker has pledged to sign it right away. Lawmakers who support the bill are trying to shore up enough votes to pass the bill and the clock is ticking as the spring session wraps up Friday.It will be up for debate on the House floor, where all eyes will be watching to see if and when this bill becomes law. If it does pass and is signed by Governor Pritzker, it would make Illinois the 11th state in the country to legalize the purchase and possession of recreational marijuana.Recreational marijuana is expected to bring in $57 million in 2020, largely from licensing fees and more than double that the next year.The bill would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to 30 grams or about an ounce. Those who had previously been convicted of possessing less than that amount would have their records automatically expunged.The bill passed the State Senate Wednesday and now heads to the House floor but opponents are not backing down."The proponents are working everything they can, it's a David versus Goliath effort," said State Representative Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines."Cannabis legalization is here is here, it is coming," said bill co-sponsor and State Representative Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. "We have the opportunity to set the appropriate tone for the country."The bill already has the support of Governor JB Pritzker and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. If passed Friday, recreational marijuana could be legalized effective January 1, 2020.