Illinois House could vote to legalize marijuana Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The recreational marijuana bill passed by the Senate Wednesday night would make it legal for people to possess up to 30 grams, or about one ounce of pot, that would be sold through state licensed facilities.As the House now considers the bill, a group of supporters - including lawmakers, unions and community groups - were touting it as good for Illinois."This bill is the strongest, most equity centered, most comprehensive piece of cannabis legislation that includes an historic number of expungement provisions," said State Sen. Toi Hutchinson (D-Olympia Fields).The bill is estimated to eventually generate $300-700 million a year for state coffers, but just $57 million in 2020.Supporters say the most important component is addressing the adverse impact of the war on drugs on black and brown communities," said State Rep. Jehan Gordon Smith (D-Peoria).The bill would provide automatic expungements for those who have been convicted of low-level possession charges, under 30 grams.But opponents have not given up the fight."It's very important we talk about the issues of what the harmful effects of recreational marijuana do, they're talking about the criminal injustice aspect and I think that should be separate from the actual harmful effects of recreational marijuana," said State Representative Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines).It's not clear whether the House will make a decision before the judicial session ends on Friday.Democrats caucused on the matter Thursday afternoon. Earlier, the governor expressed optimism about it passing."I feel good about the roll call where it is, but there is still a lot of effort being put in today to make sure that the vote comes out the way we hope it will," said Gov. JB Pritzker.