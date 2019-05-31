Illinois House passes marijuana legalization bill, sends to Pritzker

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5325088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> State Representative Carol Ammons from Urbana, Illinois, spoke passionately after the Illinois House voted 66 to 47 to pass the recreational marijuana bill on Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5324771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friday is going to be a busy day for Illinois lawmakers, including a bill to legalize marijuana.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois is on the verge of making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The Illinois House voted 66 to 47 to pass the recreational marijuana bill on Friday afternoon.Governor JB Pritzker said he applauded the passage of the bill as "the most equity-centric approach in the nation" to legalizing marijuana. The bill also has the support of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.Pritzker said he looks forward to signing the bill into law. Recreational marijuana could be legal in Illinois as soon as January 1, 2020.When the Illinois House convened Friday morning, the first bill called was the recreational marijuana bill, which passed out of a House committee Thursday night.Recreational marijuana is expected to bring in $57 million in 2020, largely from licensing fees and more than double that the next year.The bill would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to 30 grams or about an ounce. Those who had previously been convicted of possessing less than that amount would have their records automatically expunged."The proponents are working everything they can, it's a David versus Goliath effort," said State Representative Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, who opposed the bill."Cannabis legalization is here, it is coming," said bill co-sponsor and State Representative Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. "We have the opportunity to set the appropriate tone for the country."On the final day for the spring session, lawmakers are working on a number of other issues including a budget, gaming, including a sports betting and casinos, a capital bill and a controversial abortion bill.Lawmakers told ABC7 they expect to get a budget done Friday, as well as pass bills to legalize sports betting and add casinos, including one in Chicago, but Chicago would not own it."What I do know, whatever gaming passes, there will be a license for the south suburbs," said State Rep. Will Davis, D-East Hazelcrest. "Our major concerns would be the Chicago casino. Not that we don't want Chicago to have one, but the question is where would be located, because we don't want a casino to cannibalize anything we're trying to do in the south suburbs.""To us, the number one priority has been a balanced budget in Illinois," said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. "We haven't seen a budget yet, there's no document. It's the game Democrats play on the last day. We're prepared to move forward and get to the bottom of it.Asked if he thinks there will be a budget at the end of the day, Durkin said, "Absolutely, it would be a terrible, terrible mistake for the Democrats if they don't get that done."Several tax increases, including on parking and gasoline, are expected.