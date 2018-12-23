POLITICS

Illinois lawmaker Bill Foster wants congressional gym, sauna closed during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, has proposed a bill to close the congressional gym and sauna during the government shutdown. ((AP Photo/Stacy Thacker, File))

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, wants to suspend some perks to members of Congress during the government shutdown.

On Sunday, Foster introduced legislation to close the gym and the sauna reserved for members.

Foster said that the only thing members should be doing during the shutdown is working to end it.

"During the Trump Shutdown, not only are Members still able to access the taxpayer-funded gym, sauna, and steam room while tens of thousands of federal employees remain furloughed, but janitorial staff are still required to clean the gym and restock it with towels and other 'essential items,'" Foster said in a statement of his Shutdown Prioritization Act proposal.

The partial government shutdown started early Saturday over a fight over funding for the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngymcongresslegislationWashington D.C.Naperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
NORAD continues to track Santa despite government shutdown
Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1
Weekend Watch: Lie of the year
What happens during a partial government shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Vigil to be held for UIC grad student missing in Lake Michigan
Stores open late for last-minute Christmas shoppers
Melee in Bears-49ers game leads to 3 ejections
Christmas gifts delivered to children of security guard killed by Midlothian cop
Waddle's World: Bears beat San Francisco 49ers, 14-9
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
Parkland shooting survivor set to attend Harvard University
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler on Monday
Show More
Man stabbed on Red Line train
Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1
Woman, 19, sexually assaulted in car in Brighton Park
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
More News