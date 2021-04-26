Illinois loses 1 seat in Congress after 2020 census, will have 17 instead of 18 in House of Representatives

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday that Illinois will lose one seat in the House of Representatives following the 2020 Census.That would bring the total number of Illinois seats to 17, down from 18.The Census Bureau made the announcement in a livestreamed press conference Monday afternoon.A total of seven seats shifted as a result of the 2020 census. Oregon, Montana, Florida, North Carolina and Colorado all gained one seat in the House. Texas gained two seats.Illinois, California, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia all lost one seat as a result of the 2020 census.A total of 37 states kept the same number of seats in the House of Representatives. Six states will only have one representative in the House: Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming.Texas, Florida, California and New York are the states that will have the most seats in the House of Representatives. California will have 52, Texas will have 38, Florida will have 28 and New York will have 26.The release of the apportionment numbers comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn't grow as fast.