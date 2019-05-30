Politics

Illinois Senate passes marijuana legalization bill, sends it back to Illinois House

In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, IL. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A long-awaited plan to legalize recreational marijuana use passed the Illinois Senate Wednesday evening.

The Senate voted 38 in favor, 17 opposed. Two senators voted present and two were no votes.

The bill, which was amended by the Senate, now goes back to the Illinois House, which indicated in social media posts it would take action on it quickly. The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Friday.

A Senate Committee overwhelmingly supported the legislation Wednesday afternoon.

Under HB 1438 adults 21 and older could legally buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries and could possess up to one ounce (30 grams) under the plan the Executive Committee approved 13-3 on Wednesday.

Chicago Democratic Sen. Heather Steans has garnered some Republican support in her quest for Illinois to join 10 other states in allowing recreational use. She appeased law enforcement by changing the legislation to limit homegrown pot to qualified medical-marijuana patients and has tightened a provision that allows people with past convictions of possession of 30 grams to one pound (500 grams) to get those records expunged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldmarijuana
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists ask mayor to investigate if a serial killer is targeting black women on South, West sides
DePaul professor turns life around, now teaches at Cook County Jail
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
Robert Mueller parting shot: The Russians will keep coming, so America wake up
Hammond church vandalized
Farmers under water as Chicago area sees 2nd wettest May on record
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Show More
Grammy award-winning artist returns to elementary school to give back
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
Mom of baby found dead got disturbing phone call from dad
Uncle of missing Utah girl charged with murder
Mayor Lightfoot presides over 1st City Council meeting
More TOP STORIES News