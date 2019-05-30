Illinois Senate passes marijuana legalization bill, sends it back to Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A long-awaited plan to legalize recreational marijuana use passed the Illinois Senate Wednesday evening.The Senate voted 38 in favor, 17 opposed. Two senators voted present and two were no votes.The bill, which was amended by the Senate, now goes back to the Illinois House, which indicated in social media posts it would take action on it quickly. The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Friday.A Senate Committee overwhelmingly supported the legislation Wednesday afternoon.Under HB 1438 adults 21 and older could legally buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries and could possess up to one ounce (30 grams) under the plan the Executive Committee approved 13-3 on Wednesday.Chicago Democratic Sen. Heather Steans has garnered some Republican support in her quest for Illinois to join 10 other states in allowing recreational use. She appeased law enforcement by changing the legislation to limit homegrown pot to qualified medical-marijuana patients and has tightened a provision that allows people with past convictions of possession of 30 grams to one pound (500 grams) to get those records expunged.