CHICAGO (WLS) --Democratic candidate for Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Democratic candidate for Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul lead their opponents by a wide margin in a new poll released late Thursday by the Illinois Broadcasters Association.
Asking 1,024 respondents who they'd choose for governor if the election were held today, the IBA poll showed Pritzker leading Republican governor Bruce Rauner 44 percent to 27.1 percent. Conservative Party candidate Sam McCann got 6.4 percent and Libertarian Party candidate Kash Jackson got 4.3 percent, and 12.6 percent said they didn't know or hadn't decided.
In the attorney general race, 43.4 percent of respondents said they'd vote for Raoul if the election were held today, while 31.7 percent said they'd vote for Republican candidate Erika Harold, and 20 percent said they didn't know or hadn't decided.
The poll found 32.5 percent of respondents have an overall favorable view of Pritzker and 35.1 percent have an overall unfavorable view of him, while 5.1 percent of respondents had never heard of him and 5.7 percent had no opinion.
The poll found 23.9 percent of respondents had an overall favorable view of Rauner and 52.4 percent had an overall unfavorable view of him. Only 3.1 percent of respondents had never heard of the governor, and 3.8 percent said they had no opinion.
In the attorney general's race 26.6 percent of respondents had an overall favorable view of Raoul and 13.4 percent had and overall unfavorable view, with 26.3 percent of respondents having never heard of him and 9.2 percent saying they had no opinion.
The poll found 15.9 percent of respondents had an overall favorable view of Harold and 11.4 percent had an overall unfavorable view, while 31.3 had never heard of her and 10.4 percent had no opinion.
An overwhelming majority of respondents -- 74.1 percent -- said they will certainly vote in the November election, 15.2 percent said they will probably vote, and 6.8 percent said the chances of them voting are about 50-50. Only 2.3 percent said they will probably not vote and less than 1 percent said they definitely were not going to vote.
Research America, Inc., conducted the poll, contacting registered voters across Illinois from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13. The margin of error for the entire sample of voters is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, at a 95 percent confidence level.
