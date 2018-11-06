J.B. Pritzker wins Illinois governor race

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4634904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bruce Rauner's full concession speech.

It’s been an honor to serve. Thank you, Illinois. — Bruce Rauner (@BruceRauner) November 7, 2018

MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

Democrat J.B. Pritzker won the Illinois governor election Tuesday night. Governor Bruce Rauner called him to concede the race shortly before 7:30 p.m.Rauner's spokesman told ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall that the governor called Pritzker to concede over the phone.Rauner took the stage to address his supporters at the Drake Hotel shortly before 8 p.m. He thanked his campaign workers, his staff, and his volunteers, as well as the people of Illinois."The change we sought for Illinois is still the change we need. There's no going back to a time of insider deals and corruption," he said. "The people of Illinois deserve and will demand a government that helps them realize their potential and supports their prosperity."The race will be remembered for the incredible amount of money and the slew of negative ads that have characterized it from the beginning.Rauner and wife Diana made only one campaign stop Tuesday morning, at their polling place in Winnetka.Pritzker, by comparison, had 10 stops on his schedule Tuesday, most at commuter stations around the city.At lunchtime he took part in the time-honored Election Day tradition of stopping by Manny's Deli in the South Loop. He was joined by the "who's who" of Chicago and Illinois politicians.The mood at Prtizker's event was very upbeat. By contrast, the governor appeared subdued after voting.