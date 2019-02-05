POLITICS

Joe Ricketts, patriarch of family that owns Chicago Cubs, under fire for controversial emails

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Rickets, the billionaire businessman and patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs, is under fire for controversial emails that leaked this week.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Joe Ricketts, the billionaire businessman and patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs, is under fire for controversial emails that leaked this week.

"It was shocking, it was hurtful, it was untrue, which is what was so disappointing," said Asha Binbek, CAIR-Chicago.

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations and the Council of Islamic Organizations of Chicago reacted Tuesday to Rickett's emails.

"Sports are supposed to bring us together," said Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago. "The Cubs need to act."

Splinter News reported Monday on some of Ricketts' email. Among the emails posted was a quote saying, "I am proud...But you call me racist. Why is it that only white can be racist?"

Another email said, "...we opened our gates to 20 million Muslims, who brought us stupidity and ignorance, religious extremism...they have blown up our trains and turned our beautiful Spanish cities into the third world..."

Ricketts issued a statement saying, "I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails. Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I've said things that don't reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong."

His son, Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, also released a statement, saying, "We are aware of the racially insensitive emails in my father's account that were published by an online media outlet. Let me be clear: the language and views expressed in those emails have no place in our society.
My father is not involved with the operation of the Chicago Cubs in any way. I am trusted with representing this organization and our fans with a respect for people from all backgrounds. These emails do not reflect the culture we've worked so hard to build at the Chicago Cubs since 2009."

Rehab said they have heard from Tom Ricketts and are planning a meeting. He said he hopes to work on a plan moving forward so that the respect Tom Ricketts spoke of in his statement is reflected in actions by the Cubs organization.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssportsChicago CubsemailsracismmuslimsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Some women Democrats wear white to SOTU
Ald. Ed Burke accused of electioneering during midterm election
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday evening
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Some women Democrats wear white to SOTU
Ald. Ed Burke accused of electioneering during midterm election
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
Mysterious Chicago police angle deepens in deadly Yorba Linda plane crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning in effect overnight
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Show More
Mokena street signs defaced with swastikas - again
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Lincoln-Way East HS cheerleaders win state championship
More News