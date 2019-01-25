MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chicago Mayor Candidate: John Kozlar

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate John Kozlar.

A lifelong resident of Chicago, John Kozlar graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 2007. He went on to attend the University of Chicago and graduated in 2011 with Honors in Political Science.

After college, John Kozlar attended the John Marshall Law School, became a licensed attorney in the State of Illinois. John is an employee of Aon plc in Chicago, and is a part of the Professional Risk Solutions team.

John Kozlar's first run for public office came in 2011 (at the age of 21) when he ran for Alderman as a progressive candidate in the 11th Ward.

Biographical information from www.johnkozlar.com.
