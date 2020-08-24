Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month

WASHINGTON -- Kellyanne Conway, longtime counselor to President Trump, will leave the White House at end of the month, she said in a statement on Sunday, citing her need to focus on family.In a statement, she called her time in the Trump Administration 'heady' and 'humbling,' but said she and her husband are choosing to focus on what is best for their children, who are learning remotely because of the pandemic.Conway's husband, George has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.Also citing family matters, he says he is stepping back from his role with the 'Lincoln Project,' a group of Republicans aimed at defeating the president in November.Conway's statement said in part,