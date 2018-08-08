POLITICS

Lake County Ill. Board chairman ends re-election effort amid investigation into county credit card use

The chairman of the Lake County, Illinois board is not seeking re-election this fall and has no plans to return to his post.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. --
The leader of a county board in suburban Chicago who went on leave to undergo treatment for a drug addiction says he's ending his re-election campaign.

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor said Tuesday he'd rather "lose my job than lose my life" when he announced he's withdrawing his candidacy for his County Board District 18 seat.

Shortly afterward, the Lake County State's Attorney said allegations that Lawlor may have been using his county credit card for personal purchases were under investigation.

When Lawlor announced last month he started recovery at a Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Treatment Center, the Republican didn't specify the drug addiction for which he is seeking treatment.

Lawlor said his addiction has damaged his life and personal finances. He's been a county board member since 2009.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement, "On Monday, July 30, Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor announced he was taking a 30-day leave of absence and entering rehab to deal with personal matters of drug addiction.

Shortly after Mr. Lawlor's announcement, Acting Lake County Board Chair Carol Calabresa, Sheriff Mark C. Curran, and States Attorney Michael G. Nerheim became aware of suggestions that Mr. Lawlor may have been in some personal financial difficulty. They made initial inquiries and allegations surfaces that Mr. Lawlor may have been using his county credit card for personal purchases.

While unproved, such allegations are a matter of serious concern. Accordingly, Acting Chair Calabresa, Sheriff Curran and S.A. Nerheim took immediate steps to call in a highly-qualified independent third-party organization to conduct a complete investigation. Coordination with that organization is expected to be completed by the end of this week, at which time additional information may be forthcoming.

The investigation will be impartial, it will be thorough, and it will be done in a timely manner. The citizens of Lake County will be kept informed, with the understanding that the integrity of the investigation will sometimes outweigh the public's immediate right to know."
