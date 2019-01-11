CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

Laquan McDonald family responds to Toni Preckwinkle political ad

Laquan McDonald's great uncle, Pastor Marvin Hunter, responded Friday to a political ad concerning the slain teen released by Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Laquan McDonald's family reacted to a campaign ad for Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle, which claims her actions brought the case to light.

McDonald's great uncle, Pastor Marvin Hunter, said Friday that Preckwinkle spoke to him right before she was ready to release the television ad. He said after viewing it, the McDonald family didn't have a problem with it.
Preckwinkle's first TV ad touted her role in helping expose the McDonald case cover up.

She said she played a key role in releasing the autopsy report, which set in motion the outcry for the release of the dashcam video that showed former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times in 2014.

The journalist who first broke the story said the facts in the ad are true. But activists and several of several of Preckwinkle's opponents accuse her of exaggerating her role and taking too much credit.

Hunter said Preckwinkle has the right to tell her story and the role she played through the ad.

"I'm not here today to denounce or endorse. I'm here today to say that I and my family do not have a problem with the commercial being run. In fact, we're thankful for it, because it helps us to get to the end that we are looking to get to. That is a meaningful sentencing in the Jason Van Dyke sentencing," the pastor said.

Hunter is encouraging all the activists who blasted the ad to join him in court next week for Van Dyke's sentencing.
