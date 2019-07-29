Politics

'Racism is a part of who he is': Mayor Lightfoot criticizes Trump's Twitter attack on Baltimore

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling out President Donald Trump Monday after a series of controversial tweets aimed at an African American congressman and the city of Baltimore.

Mayor Lightfoot accused the president of making racism a central part of his political strategy.

"Racism is a part of who he is. It is a part of his strategy. So having this constant conversation about, 'Oh my gosh is this remark racist?' Yes of course, that's part of his strategy," Lightfoot said.

On Saturday, Trump attacked U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in a series of tweets, calling Maryland's seventh district a "disgusting rat and rodent infested mess."



That followed on the heels of some tough questioning by Cummings last week of a presidential appointee.

As the President doubled down on his criticism of Cummings, Governor JB Pritzker joined the chorus of Democrats firing back on Monday.

"Now what's especially disturbing and upsetting and something that I just find reprehensible is that it appears that Donald Trump only seems to be choosing people of color to attack," Pritzker said.

"He has a particular venom for blacks and people of color 50 He doesn't refer to any of his other opponents or critics as "infested," said Rev. Al Sharpton.

Pritzker also renewed his calls for Trump's impeachment.

"I think he should be out of office as soon as humanly possible. So the only question to me is that going to happen with an impeachment process or is that going to happen with an election," Pritzker said.

Governor Pritzker said he believes in free speech, but he also believes President Trump should be better than what he has been putting on Twitter.
Related topics:
politicschicagodonald trumplori lightfootjb pritzkerracismtwitter
