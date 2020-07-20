Mayor Lightfoot has 'great concerns' about President Trump possibly sending federal agents to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she had "great concerns" about the possibility President Donald Trump could send federal agents to Chicago given what has occurred in the city of Portland.
"I have great concerns about that, particularly given the track record in the city of Portland," Mayor Lightfoot said. "I spent a lot of time yesterday talking with the mayor of Portland to get a sense of what's happened there. We don't need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the streets and holding them, I think, unlawfully. That's not what we need."
The mayor did say that if President Trump was "sincere" about helping Chicago, than she would welcome help from the federal government on illegal guns.
"Every year, our police department takes more illegal crime guns off the street then NYPD and LAPD combined and that is because they are flowing over the border in Indiana. They are coming up from southern states like Mississippi."
John Catanzara Jr., the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Ledge 7 in Chicago, has written a letter to President Trump asking for help. Catanzara referred to Mayor Lightfoot as a "complete failure."
A spokesperson for the mayor responded to the letter Saturday, saying "We will not dignify this or any other political stunt."
Other lawmakers and officials have criticized Catanzara's letter to the president.
