Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins immigrant rights groups' rally against recent ICE raids in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters are calling for protections for Chicago's immigrant communities as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conduct raids across the the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also joined the fight outside the federal immigration agency's field office in the South Loop Thursday, re-affirming Chicago's status as a sanctuary city. The protest came after five people were detained by ICE agents at a pizza shop.

"We are not going to allow ICE to terrorize our communities," said Mony Ruiz-Velasco, of social justice group PASO - West Suburban Action Project.

On Thursday, immigration advocates and local politicians denounced ICE's recent actions and criticism of sanctuary city policies.

"We stand united," Lightfoot said. "It's the only moral choice."

The new Chicago field office director, Robert Guadian, also addressed local reporters.

Guardian said sanctuary cities are impacting public safety.

Mayor Lightfoot said the city's police officers and agencies are banned from assisting ICE, but she said the city may work with the Department of Homeland Security.
