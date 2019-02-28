POLITICS

Lightfoot, Preckwinkle signal bruising battle in 5 weeks to mayoral runoff

EMBED </>More Videos

The five week sprint to the mayoral runoff is underway, and it looks like it could turn negative very quickly.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The five week sprint to the mayoral runoff is underway, and it looks like it could turn negative very quickly.

Lori Lightfoot is preparing for a barrage of negative ads from her opponent Toni Preckwinkle.

"When you have 100 percent name recognition, as Toni Preckwinkle does, and yet people don't want her, the only way you win is by tearing down your opponent," Lightfoot said. "We fully expect those attacks to come."

Preckwinkle launched the first salvo in her speech on election night. In a one-on-one interview with ABC7 Eyewitness News political reporter Craig Wall days later, she signaled that a theme of her campaign going forward will be the difference in political experience between herself and Lightfoot.

"I have been an elected official for quite some time. I was elected alderman five times; I was elected county board president 3 times; my opponent has never, never held elective office," she said.

Preckwinkle downplayed suggestions that she is worried about momentum Lightfoot may have from Tuesday night.

"You know, I think that in this campaign there have been negative ads across the board and I am going to try to make it clear to the voters my record and my goals, my vision for the city of Chicago. We're going to do that everywhere we can," she said.

Lightfoot, who has made this election about change, signaled former Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios could be part of her ad campaign against Preckwinkle.

"Joe Berrios presided over the most corrupt and frankly racist property tax assessment system maybe in the country," Lightfoot said. "The people he hurt are black and brown families, black and brown homeowners all over the city. Who supported him and defend him until the end? That's Toni Preckwinkle."

Money will be another factor in this race: Lightfoot has about $731,000 on hand, while Preckwinkle has more than six times that amount with nearly $4.7 million. But Lightfoot has now lifted the cap on donations for the runoff by self-funding her campaign with a $200,000 loan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor electionChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Look back on Chicago's 8 mayors since 1955
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
Chicago Election Results: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for mayoral runoff
More Politics
Top Stories
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet identified
Measles exposure possible at Midway Airport, Delnor Hospital
No bail for teen charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Amtrak signal issues near Union Station continue to snarl evening commute
Illinois property taxes are 2nd highest in the country, report finds
WATCH: Man opens fire on busy street in front of children in NYC
New HBO documentary re-examines Michael Jackson child sex abuse allegations
Hundreds of jobs available at Dept. of Aviation career fairs
Show More
Jesse White closes Black History Month with celebration
Woman sentenced for brutally beating 92-year-old man with brick
Look back on Chicago's 8 mayors since 1955
Fire risk: Hyundai, Kia recall more than 500K vehicles
More News