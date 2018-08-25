Local political leaders react to Sen. John McCain's death

CHICAGO (WLS) --Reaction to the death of Senator John McCain is pouring in from across the country tonight.
Lawmakers and political leaders near and far shared their sympathies and support for the McCain family.
Senator Tammy Duckworth said in a statement that McCain, a fellow veteran, inspired her.
"His refusal to give up in the face of adversity inspired me when I was a mission-less helicopter pilot with no legs recovering at Walter Reed," she said. "In fact, I met him there for the first time when he visited us Wounded Warriors."
Senator Dick Durbin tweeted his assuredness of McCain's next destination.
"My friend and America's hero, John McCain, landed safely tonight at Heaven's gates," he said.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said his thoughts would be with McCain's wife Cindy and their family.
"Senator John McCain is gone but will live on through the countless number of lives he and his good work touched," Emanuel said.
Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin served as the state chairman for McCain's presidential campaigns.
"It's not often that we are able to witness a true patriot and American hero who gave his life for his country whether it was in serving for our country in the military and also serving in the U.S. Senate," Durkin said.
Durkin remembered seeing McCain in Chicago about a year and a half ago.
"I can just say it was an honor for me to be able to call him my friend and have known him for this many years," he said.