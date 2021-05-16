middle east

'If you are human, this is your cause': Massive Chicago march condemns violence on Gaza strip

A 'We Stand with Israel' event was also held in Buffalo Grove Sunday
By Alexis McAdams
'Free Palestine' march floods Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two separate groups gathered in the Chicago area Sunday amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict in the Middle East.

A large group of marchers took to the streets of Chicago's Loop Sunday, chanting "Free Palestine."

The massive march is just the latest show of solidarity for Palestinian people in Chicago.

The protest was meant to condemn the recent violence on the Gaza strip.

RELATED: Israel-Palestine violence: A look at Gaza Strip, Hamas and conflicts' toll on Palestinians

They are calling for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

There was also a rally at Michigan Avenue and Ida B Wells.

Organizers are calling the recent escalation in violence a catastrophe.

"We are here today in solidarity against Israeli aggression, against a defenseless civilian population," said one marcher. "This is not a Muslim issue, this is not a Palestinian issue -- it is a human issue. If you are human, this is your cause."

Another group also gathered in Buffalo Grove for a "We Stand with Israel" event.

A group gathered Sunday in Buffalo Grove for a "We Stand with Israel" event amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.



On Monday, Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem that led to the Israeli assault on Gaza.

The continued conflict also drew thousands out in downtown Chicago Wednesday amid the increased tensions. A smaller protest was held in Bridgeview Wednesday night.

RELATED: Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war
As Israel and Hamas continued to launch hundreds of airstrikes at each other Wednesday, hundreds gathered downtown to protest Israeli actions in Jerusalem and Gaza.



Right now, nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in these airstrikes, including dozens of children and women.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have also been displaced from their homes.

ABC 7 spoke to a diplomat with the Consulate General of Israel of the Midwest Saturday.

"More than 3,000 that was shot by Hamas terrorist organization from the Gaza strip into Israel. We have hundreds of thousands of people, including my family [and] my friends [who] were in shelters. Sleeping in shelters, running to shelters. We have civilian casualties," said Daniel Aschheim with the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest.
