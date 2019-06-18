Politics

Mayor Lightfoot attends DNC gala for LGBTQ community in NYC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be back in Chicago Tuesday after her trip to New York City where she had a meeting with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Monday night Mayor Lightfoot attended a Democratic National Committee gala for the LGBTQ community.

She was among several elected officials from across the country asked to speak at the event.

The mayor's New York City trip also included a meeting with the CEO of J.P. Morgan, which is the city's largest lender.
