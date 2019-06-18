Mayor Lightfoot attends DNC gala for LGBTQ community in NYC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be back in Chicago Tuesday after her trip to New York City where she had a meeting with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.Monday night Mayor Lightfoot attended a Democratic National Committee gala for the LGBTQ community.She was among several elected officials from across the country asked to speak at the event.The mayor's New York City trip also included a meeting with the CEO of J.P. Morgan, which is the city's largest lender.