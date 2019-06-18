CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be back in Chicago Tuesday after her trip to New York City where she had a meeting with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Monday night Mayor Lightfoot attended a Democratic National Committee gala for the LGBTQ community.
She was among several elected officials from across the country asked to speak at the event.
The mayor's New York City trip also included a meeting with the CEO of J.P. Morgan, which is the city's largest lender.
Mayor Lightfoot attends DNC gala for LGBTQ community in NYC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News