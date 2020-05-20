Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presiding over virtual City Council meeting Wednesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council holding another virtual meeting Wednesday.

Among the items up for debate is Mayor Lightfoot's latest measures to provide COVID-19 relief to businesses.

And the City Council is also set to approve a $100 million capital plan with the promise of a larger bond issue later this year.

Aldermen are also to expected to approve an honorary street designation, John Prine Way. The legendary Chicago singer-songwriter died last month from COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoischicago city council
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL GOP lawmakers set to challenge Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Minivan hits pedestrian, drives into Wheeling home
Oprah donates $5M to fight COVID-19 in Chicago communities of color
High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
Horace Grant says Michael Jordan lied in 'Last Dance,' calls him 'snitch'
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
Show More
How dental visits may change in response to COVID-19
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Chicago police volunteer at Irving Park Community Food Pantry
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
Harry Caray's restaurant has creative plan to deal with social distancing amid reopening
More TOP STORIES News