Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a message for President Donald Trump

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back against an argument that she should cooperate better with President Donald Trump in addressing gun violence in Chicago.
"This morning the Tribune editorial board urged me to be more collaborative with President Trump. And surely those well meaning people cannot be that naive. President Trump's attention to Chicago is transparently political," Lightfoot said Monday afternoon during a press conference announcing investment in Auburn Gresham and North Lawndale.
Lightfoot referenced a Chicago Tribune editorial from Sunday, "As Chicago's children die, Mayor Lightfoot and Trump spar rather than collaborate."
Last week, Trump sent a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker and Lightfoot asserting that both Democratic politicians prioritized their "own political interests" and called for "law and order."
"If the president wants to make a public show of offering 'to put partisanship aside' to help distressed neighborhoods, then Pritzker and Lightfoot should pursue the offer," the editorial board wrote.
"Here's what I would say to President Trump, that could actually be really helpful in Chicago: First of all... Stop trying to kill off the Affordable Care Act," Lightfoot said. "Millions of people across our country, remain, unable to access affordable, high quality health. Obama Care makes a difference, and is a lifeline. Please, Mr. President. Stop trying to sever it and push for Medicaid expansion in those states that haven't bothered to do it."
"And while we're at it, use federal dollars to actually build affordable housing," she said.
"Stop doing injury and harm to our immigrants and refugee communities. Every individual, every child adds value, all their lives also matter," Lightfoot continued.
Lightfoot also called on the president to stop "demonizing" the LGBT community.
Lightfoot said that the president has repeatedly singled out and been critical of female mayors for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What's abundantly clear over this last month in particular. There's some obvious dots to connect, as part of his regular rotation of criticisms. He has started attacking and trying to undermine every big city democratic mayor, especially the women," she said.
"I will always honor the Office of the President, but please do not ask me to honor this occupant because I do not," Lightfoot said.
