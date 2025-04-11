Man convicted of threatening to shoot former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

William Kohles of Michigan has been found guilty and is now convicted of threatening to shoot and kill former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2022.

William Kohles of Michigan has been found guilty and is now convicted of threatening to shoot and kill former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2022.

William Kohles of Michigan has been found guilty and is now convicted of threatening to shoot and kill former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2022.

William Kohles of Michigan has been found guilty and is now convicted of threatening to shoot and kill former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Michigan man is now convicted of threatening to shoot former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

William Kohles, found guilty Thursday of sending a death threat to Lightfoot in 2022, said he had a "bullet with her name on it."

The conviction came down shortly after Lightfoot herself testified against the man for a second time.

SEE ALSO | Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home hit by bullet

In a statement, Lightfoot said "The verdict is a relief, but it doesn't erase the fact that this defendant and way too many others of his ilk think it is open season to threaten the lives of those in public service. This has to stop."