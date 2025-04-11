24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man convicted of threatening to shoot former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 11, 2025 2:51AM
William Kohles of Michigan has been found guilty and is now convicted of threatening to shoot and kill former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Michigan man is now convicted of threatening to shoot former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

William Kohles, found guilty Thursday of sending a death threat to Lightfoot in 2022, said he had a "bullet with her name on it."

The conviction came down shortly after Lightfoot herself testified against the man for a second time.

In a statement, Lightfoot said "The verdict is a relief, but it doesn't erase the fact that this defendant and way too many others of his ilk think it is open season to threaten the lives of those in public service. This has to stop."

