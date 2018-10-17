POLITICS

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers final budget address

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliever his final budget address at City Hall Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel unveiled Wednesday his 2019 budget proposal, which includes no plans to raise taxes, fines or fees.

For the last four years, property taxes have gone up $550 million to pay for extra pension costs, so no new taxes fines or fees will give taxpayers a breather.

Over the last several years, tax increases have helped solve the city's $28 billion pension crisis. However, taxpayers will still be on the hook for a nearly $1 billion spike in pension payments in the coming years, and that number is growing.

In his final budget address, Emanuel - who will not run for a third term -- also took time to tout his financial accomplishments in office.

He said he steered the city back on track, cutting the structural deficit by $538 million over the last eight years, making investments in small businesses that create jobs and in emerging technology, advanced manufacturing and tourism, as well as raising the minimum wage.

Emanuel also focused on the investments he has made in Chicago youth, proposing over $77 million in spending on youth programs. The budget will also provide mentoring and summer jobs for a record number of Chicago young people.

"With this budget we will also provide mentors for an additional 600 7th grade young men, bringing our total to 7,800 students in four consecutive years, five days a week, nine months of the year," Emanuel said.

The mayor's plan also commits tens of millions of dollars to funding police to help fight the city's ongoing battle with violent crime.

Wednesday morning, Emanuel went on a run with Chicago police recruits. The run is something the mayor has done throughout his time in office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrahm emanuelbudgetchicago city councilChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Campaign workers sue J.B. Pritzker alleging racial discrimination
Melania Trump's plane lands in Philadelphia after reports of smoke
Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia for Chicago mayor
Illinois governor's race among most expensive in country thanks to wealthy candidates
More Politics
Top Stories
Video released of off-duty CPD sergeant shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities
26 hurt after CTA bus crashes into pole in Greater Grand Crossing
Mega Millions winning numbers for jackpot drawn; Jackpot grows to $868M after no winner
Campaign workers sue J.B. Pritzker alleging racial discrimination
Boy dies of electrocution after climbing over fence to get football
Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Crimea bombing: 18 dead after explosion at college, Russia says
Show More
Melania Trump's plane lands in Philadelphia after reports of smoke
Amber Alert: Vigil held for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
Mom helped make child porn using 3-year-old girl, AG says
More News