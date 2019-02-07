POLITICS

Mount Prospect redesigning vehicle sticker amid claims it used white nationalist imagery

Mount Prospect is getting new vehicle stickers after backlash over the current ones that show what some people consider white nationalist imagery.

The Daily Herald reports that the village ordered a redesign of the sticker that just went on sale this month.

It features a police badge over a city-scape, and a flag with blue stripes to represent and honor law enforcement. But similar imagery has been used by white nationalists, so after complaints, the sticker is being replaced.

"The decision to produce a newly designed vehicle sticker addresses those concerns and acknowledges the fact that some residents stated they would feel uncomfortable placing the sticker on their vehicle," the village said in a statement.
