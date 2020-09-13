Newsviews: Candidates in 14th Congressional District

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6421092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC 7's Rob Elgas talks to Congresswoman Lauren Underwood about her thoughts on the current presidential election and what she has planned for the future.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6421060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC 7's Stacy Baca talks to challenger Republican State Senator Jim Oberweis about his plans for the district.

Ahead of the November election, we'll be profiling several of the Congressional races here in the Chicago area.This week on Newsviews, we begin with the 14th district which covers parts of Will, Kendall, DuPage, Kane, Lake, DeKalb and McHenry counties.It's currently represented by Democrat Lauren Underwood. Congresswoman Underwood, elected in 2018, is the first woman to represent the district and flipped the state seat from red to blue.ABC 7's Rob Elgas talks to Underwood about her thoughts on the current presidential election and what she has planned for the future.Underwood's challenger is Republican State Senator Jim Oberweis. Oberweis has been a member of the Illinois State Senate since 2013, he's a businessman and chairman of Oberweis Dairy.ABC 7's Stacy Baca talks to Oberweis about his plans for the district.