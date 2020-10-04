newsviews

Newsviews: US Senate Candidates

By Kay Cesinger
Ahead of the election, we're talking with all five candidates running for the U.S. Senate in Illinois.

We begin this morning with three of them: Democratic incumbent Senator Dick Durbin, Republican Mark Curran and Independent Candidate Willie Wilson.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1



EMBED More News Videos

This week we speak with Democratic incumbent Senator Dick Durbin. Ahead of the election, we're talking with all five candidates running for the US Senate in Illinois.



Durbin was first elected to the Senate in 1996. Before that, Durbin served 14 years in the US House.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2



EMBED More News Videos

This week we speak with Republican Mark Curran. Ahead of the election, we're talking with all five candidates running for the US Senate in Illinois.



Mark Curran He served as the Lake County Sheriff for 12 years. Curran's career also includes time in the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Curran also prosecuted street gangs as Chief of the Gang Crimes Bureau for former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 3


EMBED More News Videos

This week we speak with Independent Candidate Willie Wilson. Ahead of the election, we're talking with all five candidates running for the US Senate in Illinois.



Independent candidate Willie Wilson is a Chicago businessman who previously ran for Mayor and President of the United States.

Wilson owns a medical supply company and launched a popular gospel music show.
